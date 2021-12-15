Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places

DVAC conducted raids at the residence and office of former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader P Thangamani at more than 60 places including Erode, Namakkal

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption is conducting raids on senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Thangamani's residence and office at more than 60 places, including Erode, Namakkal in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Thangamani held the Electricity and Prohibition and Excise portfolios in the previous AIADMK regime.

The DVAC registered a case against Thangamani, 60, his wife T Santhi, 56, and son T Dharanidharan, 32 for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.85 crore from May 23, 2016 to May 6, 2021.

Thangamani is the fifth former minister being searched by the DVAC.