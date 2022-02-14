  • Facebook
    TMC sweeps Bengal Municipal Corporation polls; Mamata promises to work hard

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the trend was clear and would travel to Siliguri on Monday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
    According to data on the State Election Commission's website, the Trinamool Congress won a clean sweep of four municipal corporations in West Bengal on Monday Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore, and Asansol.

    The TMC, in December, swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, winning 134 out of 144 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second, bagging three seats, while Congress and others with two seats each. The TMC regained control of the state for the third time in a row in 2021, winning 203 of the 272 seats. The BJP, which had set a goal of winning more than 200 seats, ended up with only 77 assembly seats.

    On Monday, the ruling TMC led on 37 out of 47 seats in Siliguri as the counting ended. The BJP was ahead of five seats, followed by the Left with four seats and Congress with one. The Left won 23, and the TMC won 17 seats in the 2015 elections.

    The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, stated that the trend was clear and would travel to Siliguri on Monday. She said today was a special day. TMC appreciates the support of the people. It was a peaceful election... The administration did an excellent job as well. She stated that they must be more humble, humane, work harder, and stand by the people in times of need with this victory.

    On Saturday, elections were held for four civic bodies in Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol, and Chandannagar. Three of them were controlled by the TMC and Siliguri Municipal Corporation by the Left.

    Siliguri's outgoing mayor, Ashok Bhattacharya, who was trailing, said the trends so far have been devastating for the Left Front. Allow the counting to conclude and the results to be announced.

     TMC leader Goutam Deb, the party's mayoral candidate in Siliguri, stated that the TMC has accomplished what the Left did not allow them to do in 2009. In June 2009, the Congress-TMC alliance won 30 of the 47 seats in the Siliguri municipal elections. Despite disagreements between the two parties over the mayoral candidate, the Left backed Congress's takeover of the civic body. The Left won the municipal elections in 2015.

    Elections for 108 civic bodies are scheduled for February 27 across the state. The BJP claimed violence and tampering with voting machines in Bidhannagar and Asansol, wrote to the state election commission on Sunday, demanding that elections of two civic bodies be declared null and void.

    State BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, wrote the polls in Bidhannagar, and Asansol was a complete farce. The BJP requests that the commission declare them null and void and order fresh polls. The sources claimed the voting was largely peaceful, and there were no reports of any significant incidents and violence.

    TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the party would win the elections with 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the vote. He said the BJP is certain of a humiliating defeat and thus lays the groundwork for excuses.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
