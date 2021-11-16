Tamil Nadu: Red alert sounded in Chennai, surrounding areas; heavy rainfall predicted in next 48 hours

In the latest update by the IMD heavy rainfall is very likely to fall over Tamil Nadu between November 15 and 18, and over south interior Karnataka till November 16.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a red alert in the city, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts for Thursday (November 18). Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kanyakumari district till tomorrow.

According to the bulletin, the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh­ and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 18. All the educational institutions have been given holidays.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the rain-battered Kanyakumari district on Monday. He gave away a cheque of Rs 4 lakh as solatium to the kin of a man who drowned days ago in the district and distributed flood assistance to affected people accommodated in a relief camp.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to eradicate waterborne diseases in areas that are flooded due to heavy rains in the city in the past few days, Tamil Nadu health department, in association with Greater Chennai Corporation, has set up mobile medical units. Health Minister Ma Subramanian launched the scheme at flooded areas like Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in the Sholinganallur constituency on Monday.

On the other hand, despite heavy rainfall warnings in Kerala, hundreds of devotees trekked the holy Sabarimala on Tuesday to offer prayers. The IMD sounded a red alert in Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, and orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapzuha, Kottayam.