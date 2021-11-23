  • Facebook
    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public

    Anil Ghanwat has asked the Supreme Court to consider directing the government to develop and implement an exemplary and robust policy process.

    Supreme Court appointed panel member appeals to top court to make their farm laws report public-dnm
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 3:36 PM IST
    A member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws Anil J Ghanwat on Monday appealed to the apex court on Tuesday to release the panel’s report. In a letter to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Ghanwat said, “After the Government’s decision to repeal the farm laws in the coming Winter Session of the Parliament, the Committee’s report is no longer relevant with regard to those laws but there are suggestions in the report on farmers’ issues that are of great public interest.”

    He added, “The report can also play an educational role and ease the misapprehensions of many farmers who have, in my opinion, been misguided by some leaders who do not seem to appreciate how a minimally regulated free market can allocate national resources to their most productive use.”

    The three-member panel had submitted its report to the top court in a sealed cover on March 19 on measures to end the deadlock. The other two panel members are Pramod Kumar Joshi (Director South Asia international Food Policy), and agriculture-economist and former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) Ashok Gulati. The fourth member of the panel Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself.

    Also read: Exclusive: 'Farmers will not go home just like that; there are other issues'

    He had earlier written to the Chief Justice of India to make the report public, saying its “recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers’ agitation.” Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatan—said he will speak to the Press on Tuesday on the issue in detail.

    In the letter, Ghanwat has also requested the Supreme Court to direct the government to implement a robust policy process.

    Addressing a press conference on the issue on Tuesday, Ghanwat said, “We should have a policy that is in the interest of farmers and does not distort the market.”

    He added that in the next 2-3 months, he would travel across the country and over 1 lakh farmers will gather in support of reforms in the agriculture sector. He further said that the demand for a guarantee of the minimum support price is not feasible at the moment.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 3:36 PM IST
