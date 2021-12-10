State force should not be used to browbeat political opinion or make journalists suffer: SC

The order came on a plea by OpIndia Editor Nupur J Sharma, her husband Vaibhav Sharma, portal founder and CEO Rahul Roushan and the former Editor of its Hindi division, Ajeet Bharti.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that State force should not be used to browbeat a political opinion or make journalists suffer the consequences of what is already in public domain. The Court also called upon the political class to introspect the “debasement in the dialogue” and reminding journalists not to forget their responsibilities while reporting, especially so in the “Twitter age”.

“We are sure difference in perceptions can be expressed in better language…State force should never be used to either browbeat a political opinion or the journalists suffer the consequences of what is already in public domain. We hasten to add that this does not take away the responsibility of the journalists in how they report the matters, more so in a ‘Twitter age’,” a bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said while quashing the FIRs lodged by West Bengal police against journalists of news portal OpIndia.com.

Though the order was pronounced Thursday, the detailed order was uploaded on the court’s official website only on Friday.

The bench further added that it is undoubtedly the debasement in the dialogue which is taking place which needs introspection from the political class across the country.

“In a country which prides itself on its diversity, there are bound to be different perceptions and opinions which would include political opinions. That is very essence of a democracy. The present proceedings in a way emanate from the same,” it added.

“We must appreciate the stand taken by the state government and allay any apprehension of the learned senior counsel for the respondent(s) that it may be perceived in a negative sense in public domain. If at all, the stand is to be appreciated better late than never and should be a model for others to follow,” noted the bench, in its order.

