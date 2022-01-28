SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

It held that such suspension could be limited only to the ongoing session, which was the Monsoon Session of 2021, LiveLaw reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution which suspended 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year for alleged disorderly behaviour in the house.

The Court held that the resolution to suspend the MLAs beyond the session is “unconstitutional”, “illegal” and “beyond the powers of the assembly”. It held that such suspension could be limited only to the ongoing session, which was the Monsoon Session of 2021, LiveLaw reported.

“We’ve no hesitation in allowing these petitions. The resolutions are malicious in the eyes of law, unconstitutional, illegal, and declared to be ineffective in law. As a result of the stated declaration, petitioners are declared to be entitled to the benefits of Members of Legislative Assembly,” the bench ‘s operative portion of the order read.

