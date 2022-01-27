Rahul Gandhi blames Twitter for ‘limiting’ his followers amid ‘Modi government pressure’

Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, alleging that the platform was probably working under pressure from the Modi government.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter that the microblogging platform is limiting his ability to find new followers after “pressure by the government to silence my voice”, citing that his following has virtually frozen ever since his account was briefly locked in August 2021.

Rahul wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27, alleging that the platform was probably working under pressure from the Modi government.

One of Gandhi’s tweets was recently banned for violating Twitter’s content guidelines.

“I want to bring your attention to what I believe is Twitter’s unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India… I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice,” Gandhi wrote in his letter to Twitter CEO Parag Aggarwal in December.

According to multiple reports citing Rahul Gandhi's December 27 letter to Parag Agrawal, Gandhi said that previously he was gaining about two lakh followers per month, but since August 2021, his follower count has been increasing at a rate of a mere 2500 per month. In the letter to Twitter, Gandhi also alleged that his Twitter following has remained frozen at 19.5 million.

“You have an enormous responsibility to ensure that Twitter does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India,” Rahul Gandhi said in his letter to Agrawal.

“The ideological battle between liberal democracy and authoritarianism across the world is being shaped by social media platforms. This places a huge responsibility on these that are at the helm of companies like Twitter,” Gandhi further said, the Times of India quoted.

In August, Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was briefly suspended after he tweeted a photograph of the family of a rape victim in Delhi. BJP had raised objections to Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter post, after which the microblogging site had suspended his account for eight days citing violation of norms.

Twitter subsequently blocked the post in India, though it remains accessible outside the country, and his access to his account was restored. Gandhi later revealed that he had permission from the girl’s parents to post their picture.