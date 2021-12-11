  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD announces one of 2 deputy Chief Ministers to be from BSP if SAD-BSP enter alliance

    The SAD had earlier said if its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
     

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD announces one of 2 deputy Chief Ministers to be from BSP if SAD-BSP enter alliance-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the Assembly elections race heats up, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the next government in Punjab, one of the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mayawati-led party. “I have announced that one of the deputy chief ministers will be from the BSP,” Badal told reporters after addressing a public gathering at Banga, as reported by PTI.

    The SAD had earlier said if its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers. The SAD forged the alliance with the BSP in June for the 2022 Assembly polls.

    Earlier, the SAD had earlier said if its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) MLA and a Hindu MLA will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

    In June, the SAD forged an alliance with the BSP for the 2022 Assembly polls.

    According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year. 

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar national project in Balrampur

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan-dnm

    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Sec 144 in Mumbai today and tomorrow, large gatherings banned amid Omicron threat

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end-dnm

    Farmers begin vacating protest sites, take out victory march as year-long protests come to an end

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified-dnm

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified

    Recent Stories

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her RCB

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her

    Brazil health ministry website hit by hacker attack systems down vaccination data targeted gcw

    Brazil health ministry website hit by hacker attack, systems down; vaccination data targeted

    Kerala govt to open traditional route to Sabarimala temple allows several relaxations gcw

    Kerala govt to open traditional route to Sabarimala temple; allows several relaxations

    Did Kim Kardashian drop WEST from her surname? Did Kanye West fail to win over Kim? Read this RCB

    Did Kim Kardashian drop WEST from her surname? Did Kanye West fail to win over Kim? Read this

    US Tornadoes hit several States, many people feared killed in Kentucky-dnm

    US: Tornadoes hit several States, at least 50 people killed in Kentucky

    Recent Videos

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon