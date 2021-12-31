  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: In a fresh jolt to Congress, Lalli Majithia quits as Pungrain chairperson

    He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and later said that he has been upset over the Punjab government’s working on two major issues — sacrilege and drugs.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
    In another jolt to the Congress in the Majha belt of Punjab, its former Amritsar district president (rural) Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alias Lalli Majithia, resigned from the post of the chairman-cum-director, Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain) allegedly upset over rift in party.  

    Majithia had unsuccessfully contested three Assembly polls against Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia from the Majitha constituency and was elevated to chair Pungrain by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in June.

    He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and later said that he has been upset over the Punjab government's working on two major issues — sacrilege and drugs.

    “Where is Bikram Singh Majithia? Why is he not being arrested? How did he jump the security provided by the Punjab government to disappear and evade the arrest? I feel that Bikram Singh Majithia still has shelter from the Congress government,” said Lali Majithia.

    While refusing to divulge the reasons behind resigning from the post, Lalli said “There are some personal reasons besides whatever is happening within Congress (internal bickering) is not healthy". When asked whether he would resign from the Congress party too, Lalli replied "Future holds the key to this question, I have to think about it.”

    In the runup to the Punjab Assembly elections, he said he would consider resigning from the Congress at an “appropriate time” and joining another party in the coming days. It is learnt that he is likely to join the BJP.

    According to sources, he had been approached by the BJP and AAP.

    His resignation comes just two days after Congress sitting MLAs Fateh Jung Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur (reserved) joined the BJP in Delhi.

    Last week, former minister and four-time Guru Har Sahai MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi joined the BJP.

