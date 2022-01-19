Punjab Election 2022 Exclusive: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann reveals his real agenda

Moments after he was named by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the party's chief ministerial face, Bhagwant Mann spoke to Asianet News Hindi's Manoj Thakur.

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election scheduled to be held on February 20, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its chief ministerial face. Putting an end to speculations that have been doing the rounds for weeks, Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal named Mann the chief ministerial candidate in Mohali.

A survey conducted by AAP revealed that 93.3 per cent of the people endorsed Mann's candidature for the top seat. The venue erupted in celebration as Kejriwal announced Mann's name. Amidst the celebrations, Asianet News fired a quick volley of questions at Mann. Read on.

What will be your agenda in Punjab? What will be the priority if you become chief minister?

We are fighting against corruption. Obviously, work will focus on taking on corruption from day one. A prosperous state like Punjab is suffering due to the termite of corruption. Punjab has to be strengthened and taken to newer heights of development. In Punjab today, along with the sand mafia and drug mafia, the corruption within the government establishment is too deep-rooted. Efforts will be made to give Punjab a new identity by eliminating this.

The youth of Punjab and the talent of the state are constantly migrating. How will you stop it?

No attempt was made to provide employment in our state. In such a situation, what will the youth do here? That is why they are going abroad. We will give work to everyone so that our youth not only stop going abroad. Even the youth who have gone abroad should also return to their state and work here. That will be the priority.

As good as this sounds, is it actually possible?

Absolutely yes. We do not make promises in the air. For this to happen, first need to work on the ground to try and understand the matter. After this, a strategy is made to address it. That is why we can say with certainty that whatever is being said, we will live up to it 100 per cent. There should not be any doubt about it.

Why was there a delay in the chief ministerial candidate's announcement? How prepared were you for it?

No, it was necessary to consult people. That is why we consulted them first. They gave their opinion. Only after that was the CM face announced. Public opinion matters here (in AAP). Before any major decision is taken, the views of the workers and supporters are taken into consideration. After that, a decision is taken. As far as my preparation is concerned, I am a two-time Member of Parliament. I understand the system very well. So there will be no issues.

But some within the Aam Aadmi Party allege that everything is decided in Delhi...

There is no truth in such allegations. Such allegations are being made by those people whose selfish interest is not fulfilled. As I said earlier, big decisions in the party are taken with the consent of all. So it is incorrect to say this.

If so, how were tickets given to the candidates who came from outside?

No, we got the survey done. After this, whosoever's name appeared in the survey was given a ticket. It is not necessary that someone who is working with you should be given a ticket. We decided to give tickets only after due diligence and after a good thought.

