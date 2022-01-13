Punjab Election 2022: EC allots ‘telephone’ symbol to Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)

The SAD (Sanyukt) recently entered into an alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress for the elections.

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allotted ‘telephone’ symbol for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Thursday said the party will be represented by the 'telephone' symbol in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

This information was shared by Party's Office Secretary and Spokesperson Maninderpal Singh Brar on Thursday.

The state of Punjab is slated to go to the polls in February, with the Election Commission recently announcing February 14 as the date of polling for 117-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.