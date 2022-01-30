  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Congress denies ticket to Aditi Singh's husband in Rae Bareli revolt aftermath

    To note, Aditi Singh's husband Angad is the sitting legislator from the Nawanshahr constituency. 

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress denies ticket to Aditi Singh's husband in Rae Bareli revolt aftermath
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Nawanshahr, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
    Days after his wife, Aditi Singh joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has denied ticket to Angad Singh from Nawanshahr in Punjab. To note, Angad is the sitting legislator from the area. 

    The Grand Old Party has fielded Satbir Singh Saini from Nawan Shahr. Angad Singh was the youngest face of the party in the 2017 assembly elections. On January 30, the Punjab Congress issued a new list of eight candidates for the upcoming election scheduled for February 20.

    Among the candidates announced are from Attari, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalalabad and Barnala. 

    Aditi Singh, who joined the BJP in November last year, sent her resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a few days ago. 

    Who is Aditi Singh?

    Daughter of late Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh, she is a first-time MLA from Rae Bareli seat. She was a vocal critic of her party even when she was in the Congress. On numerous occasions, she had supported the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. 

    In May 2020, she was suspended from the party over after she slammed the Congress for arranging over 1,000 buses for the migrant labourers in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. The Congress had also written to the UP Assembly speaker HN Dikshit for her disqualification from the House, but the latter had turned down the plea in July 2020.

    In 2018, she was even linked with Rahul Gandhi with rumours doing the rounds then that they were getting married. Later, Aditi Singh clarified that these are rumours amid the then Karnataka assembly election campaign.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 9:23 PM IST
    Punjab Election 2022: Channi to contest from 2 seats amid speculation over CM candidate

    PM Modi lauded Manipur youth for breaking Guinness World Record of 109 push-ups in a minute: Kiren Rijiju

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    H-1B visa registration for FY23 to begin from March; Indians biggest beneficiaries, says US

    PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi on January 31

