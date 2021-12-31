  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Shanti March’ in Patiala, slams present Congress govt

    Senior party leader Bhagwant Mann was also present during the rally. Kejriwal is currently on a three-day visit to Punjab that started on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Shanti March in Patiala, slams present Congress govt-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patiala, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala, days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

    Senior party leader Bhagwant Mann was also present during the rally. Kejriwal is currently on a three-day visit to Punjab that started on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

    In his address on this occasion, Kejriwal said, “The Punjab Assembly elections are about to come in 2022, before the elections, the enemies of Punjab have started dirty acts. The mastermind of the one who tried for sacrilege in Darbar Sahib has not yet been caught, similarly the mastermind of the Ludhiana court blast has not been caught.”

    The Delhi CM further said that there a blast had occurred during the last election as well but till date the mastermind has not been caught. If Punjab is left to them, they will ruin Punjab. Now we all have to gather.

    “Till today no government has come out weaker than the present Punjab government, all are fighting amongst themselves. This government has failed to provide peace and security, this government has to be reversed in the next election,” Kejriwal said.

    The Aam Aadmi Party has released the third list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. With the addition of new candidates, AAP has announced names of candidates on 58 seats, out of 117 constituencies seats in Punjab.

    Earlier, Kejriwal had held ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Punjab's Jalandhar. The AAP chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. In the last two months, this is his eighth visit to the poll-bound state. Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
