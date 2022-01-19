  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: AAP slams Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, ‘What if Channi’s premises were…’

    The ED raids on Punjab CM Channi's nephew and others as a part of its probe against the 'sand mafia' have triggered a major political war in Punjab, which is set to go to elections next month.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of his nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey.

    AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha addressing a press conference said that according to available information, cash worth Rs 10 crore, bank entries of Rs 56 crore, luxury cars, around Rs 21 lakh of gold and property papers have been seized during the ongoing raid.

    “If so many things have been found from Punjab CM's nephew, how much of such valuables will be found if the ED raids other nephews and relatives of the Chief Minister,” Chadha said.

    Adding further Chadha said Channi’s nephew did not have much wealth even till a few months ago. “All this wealth was accumulated in the last 111 days, the same period since Channi became the chief minister of Punjab.”

    “Just imagine how much wealth would be discovered if raids were conducted on his (Channi) own premises,” the AAP spokesperson further said.

    On the contrary, Chadha slammed the raids conducted on his party members. “The Narendra Modi government unleashed all its central agencies on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Whenever raids were carried out on Kejriwal and his ministers, not more than 10 mufflers were found.”

    “When raids are conducted on Arvind Kejriwal, agencies find only 10 mufflers. On the other hand, when Punjab CM's nephew is raided, crores of money are found,” Chadha said drawing a comparison between the AAP and Congress.

    The ED raids on Punjab CM Channi’s nephew and others as a part of its probe against the ‘sand mafia’ have triggered a major political war in Punjab, which is set to go to elections next month.

    The Congress, which is currently in the eye of the storm, has hit back at the AAP and the BJP-ruled Centre, saying that both the parties are working together to malign the chief minister.

    Meanwhile, Channi said that the raids were a way of putting pressure before the Assembly elections.

