Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu latest to invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing units

The Tesla CEO earlier this week said he was still working through a lot of challenges with the government for setting up manufacturing units for its electric cars in India.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to have no dearth of invitations, as Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu became the latest leader on Sunday after Telangana and Maharashtra, to invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up a base in his represented state.

Sidhu took to Twitter to reach out to Elon Musk and wrote, “I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development.”

The Tesla CEO earlier this week said he was still working through a lot of challenges with the government for setting up manufacturing units for its electric cars in India. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Musk had tweeted replying to a Twitter user who asked about update on Tesla's India business plan.

The Telangana and Maharashtra governments have already invited Musk to set up Tesla manufacturing units in their respective states.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Sunday also offered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up manufacturing in the state for electric cars.

In his tweet to Musk, Patil said, “Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.”

His comments came after Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao invited Musk to set up shop in his state.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana,” he said in a tweet.