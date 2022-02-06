PM Modi to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

As tributes pour in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to Mumbai on Sunday to pay respects to the iconic singer and also take part in the last rites which will be performed at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were carried to her home Prabhu Kunj at 1:30 pm. Her mortal remains will be kept at her home till 3 pm for people to pay respect. At around 4 pm her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park where her last rites will be performed later in the evening. She will be cremated at 6:30 pm in the evening.

PM Modi will reach Dadar's Shivaji Park at 5 pm, stated Mumbai police. The Prime Minister has already spoken to the singer's family and expressed his condolences. Mangeshkar (92) passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the same. “Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00 pm today, after which Lata Mangeshkar Ji’s last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm.

The Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to the departed soul. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

“The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday),” the government said in a statement.

Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.

Also read: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears