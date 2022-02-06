  • Facebook
    PM Modi to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

    Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    As tributes pour in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flying to Mumbai on Sunday to pay respects to the iconic singer and also take part in the last rites which will be performed at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

    Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were carried to her home Prabhu Kunj at 1:30 pm. Her mortal remains will be kept at her home till 3 pm for people to pay respect. At around 4 pm her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park where her last rites will be performed later in the evening. She will be cremated at 6:30 pm in the evening.

    PM Modi will reach Dadar's Shivaji Park at 5 pm, stated Mumbai police. The Prime Minister has already spoken to the singer's family and expressed his condolences. Mangeshkar (92) passed away 28 days after hospitalisation due to multiple organ failure while undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

    PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the same. “Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi,” he wrote.

    Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the funeral ground at around 5:45-6:00 pm today, after which Lata Mangeshkar Ji’s last rites will be conducted at around 6:15-6:30 pm.

    The Centre has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise on Sunday at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to the departed soul. The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92.

    “The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday),” the government said in a statement.

    Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.

    Also read: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
    Goa Election 2022: PM Modi’s virtual rally in Goa cancelled in view of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    UP Election 2022: BJP postpones manifesto release due to Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    Punjab Election 2022: ‘All will abide’, says Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi set to announce Congress CM face

    J-K: BSF neutralises 3 Pakistani drug smugglers in Samba sector, recovers narcotics worth Rs 180 crore

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Goa Election 2022: PM Modi’s virtual rally in Goa cancelled in view of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    UP Election 2022: BJP postpones manifesto release due to Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Explained: Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

