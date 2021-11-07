PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and other NH projects on Nov 8

The project is being done to have Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side of these National Highways, to provide hassle free and safe passage to devotees. It is also an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G), on 8th November 2021 at 3:30 pm via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The project is being done to have Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side of these National Highways, to provide hassle free and safe passage to devotees. It is also an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur.

The four-laned highways with 'Palkhi' on either side will be about 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale. The estimated cost of construction will nearly be Rs 6,700 crore and 4,400 crores respectively.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 Km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs. 1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A, and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

(With inputs from PIB)