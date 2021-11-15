PM Modi creates eight groups of 77 ministers to boost hands-on governance

The process of dividing the ministers into eight groups was done following 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) of the entire council that was chaired by PM Modi. Each meeting went on for nearly five hours.

In an attempt to improve efficiency and transparency in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked his council of ministers with improving the efficiency of his government. the Centre has divided 77 members from the entire Council of Ministers into eight different groups to develop technology-based resources and form a pool of professionals for their recruitment into their teams, government sources said.

The Prime Minister has asked the ministers to take up a string of initiatives like adopting new technologies, recruiting new talent and bring more transparency to their work. The government is planning to rope in young professionals, make the best use of technology for project monitoring and seek suggestions from retiring officials, sources said.

All the 77 ministers in the council are part of one of these eight groups, each comprising nine to ten ministers with one union minister designated as a group coordinator. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur are among the ministers who are the coordinators of their respective groups.

A total of five such sessions were held – one each on Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and the last one was on Parliamentary practices. The last brainstorming meeting was also attended by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, PTI reported.

All these meetings primarily focused on improving the efficiency and the delivery system of the Modi government. The forming of groups is another step in that direction, broadly focusing on overall improvement in the governance by making ministers more hands-on approach, the sources were quoted by PTI.