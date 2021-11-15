  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi creates eight groups of 77 ministers to boost hands-on governance

    The process of dividing the ministers into eight groups was done following 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) of the entire council that was chaired by PM Modi. Each meeting went on for nearly five hours.

    PM Modi creates eight groups of 77 ministers to boost hands-on governance-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In an attempt to improve efficiency and transparency in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked his council of ministers with improving the efficiency of his government. the Centre has divided 77 members from the entire Council of Ministers into eight different groups to develop technology-based resources and form a pool of professionals for their recruitment into their teams, government sources said.

    The Prime Minister has asked the ministers to take up a string of initiatives like adopting new technologies, recruiting new talent and bring more transparency to their work. The government is planning to rope in young professionals, make the best use of technology for project monitoring and seek suggestions from retiring officials, sources said.

    The process of dividing the ministers into eight groups was done following 'Chintan Shivirs' (brainstorming sessions) of the entire council that was chaired by PM Modi. Each meeting went on for nearly five hours.

    Also read: Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown: Government to SC on air pollution

    All the 77 ministers in the council are part of one of these eight groups, each comprising nine to ten ministers with one union minister designated as a group coordinator. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur are among the ministers who are the coordinators of their respective groups.

    A total of five such sessions were held – one each on Personal Efficiency, Focused Implementation, Ministry Functioning and Stakeholder Engagement, Party Coordination and Effective Communication and the last one was on Parliamentary practices. The last brainstorming meeting was also attended by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, PTI reported.

    All these meetings primarily focused on improving the efficiency and the delivery system of the Modi government. The forming of groups is another step in that direction, broadly focusing on overall improvement in the governance by making ministers more hands-on approach, the sources were quoted by PTI.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2021, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 NSCN-KYA insurgents eliminated in Arunachal Pradesh

    BREAKING NOW: 3 NSCN-KYA insurgents eliminated in Arunachal Pradesh

    Video Icon
    Russia to begin delivery of S400 to India likely to be operational by January February 2022 gcw

    Russia to begin delivery of S-400 to India, likely to be operational by January-February 2022: Report

    Video Icon
    Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown will have limited impact Govt to SC on air pollution gcw

    Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown: Government to SC on air pollution

    Video Icon
    Violence erupts in JNU campus ABVP and AISA trade charges some students injured

    Violence erupts in JNU campus; ABVP and AISA trade charges, some students injured

    Video Icon
    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today on tackle air pollution gcw

    Delhi govt to submit lockdown proposal to SC today to tackle air pollution

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Will Salman Khan attend or give a miss? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Will Salman Khan attend or give a miss? Read this

    Video Icon
    Austria announces lockdown for people who are not vaccinated against COVID gcw

    Austria announces lockdown for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19

    Video Icon
    3 NSCN-KYA insurgents eliminated in Arunachal Pradesh

    BREAKING NOW: 3 NSCN-KYA insurgents eliminated in Arunachal Pradesh

    Video Icon
    China facing biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by Delta variant affecting 21 regions gcw

    China facing biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by Delta variant, affecting 21 regions

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Champion Australia scripted these records during its maiden title win

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon