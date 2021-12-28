  • Facebook
    PM launches Blockchain-based degrees at IIT-Kanpur; here is what you must know

    The digital degrees cannot be forged but can be verified globally.

    PM launches Blockchain-based degrees at IIT-Kanpur; here is what you must know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out Blockchain-based digital degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur's 54th convocation. The digital degrees, which were issued on Monday, cannot be forged but can be verified globally.

    With a single click, the Prime Minister issues digital degrees to 1723 students across India using Blockchain technology. For the uninitiated, Blockchain is a digital ledger that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain. The technology ensures that the information is stored in a manner that makes it virtually impossible to hack, modify or cheat the system.

    With this, IIT Kanpur became the leading institute in the country to issue digital degrees using Blockchain technology. The digital degree gives information about the student vis-a-vis the course attended, the institute where the course was completed and the year when the course was taken. The tamper-proof digital degree is globally verifiable, sensitive to user content and can be disclosed selectively. The technology allows students to remotely access their records from anywhere.

    Blockchain technology was developed by IIT-Kanpur headquartered CRUBN. A National Blockchain Project funded company, CRUBN was started by researchers and engineers, is envisioned to build e-governance solutions using Blockchain technology. So far, Blockchain technology was primarily being used to power currencies like Bitcoin. The central government has been investing resources to explore alternate ways to utilise this technology in other fields. 

    Hailing the IITs, Prime Minister Modi reiterated that the institutions have always been the incubation centres of talent and technology. Asserting that IIT Kanpur stood out in this aspect, Prime Minister Modi cited the example of the world's first floating CNG filling station developed in Varanasi.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
