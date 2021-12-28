Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

Congress party top brass was left red-faced on Tuesday morning when the party's flag hoisting on the occasion of its 137th Foundation Day did not quite go as planned. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi saw the Congress flag come fluttering down upon her as she pulled at the strings to unfurl it. The Congress officer bearer, standing next to Sonia, is heard saying, "pehli baar hua aise" (this is the first time this has happened).

The Congress live stream on Twitter showed the Congress chief then taking part in the rest of the function before acknowledging greetings from senior Congress leaders and then retreating into the AICC Headquarters. Moments later, another live stream props up on Facebook in which Sonia Gandhi is seen on the dais once more, and the Congress office-bearer is heard telling the party chief, "Abhi hum poora process dubaara karenge (we will do the entire process once again).

Yes, the entire function was repeated. The whole ceremony was redone from Vande Mataram to the Congress flag song to the National anthem. However, this time, the Congress cadre ensured that the party flag did not fall off. The two videos have gone viral, especially the flag drop one, on social media. Many claimed that the flag fail is almost a metaphor for the Congress party, while others said it showed the reality of the party's condition. At the same time, some social media users recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flag fail at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on August 15, 2018.

