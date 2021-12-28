  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Dec 28, 2021, 12:05 PM IST

    Congress party top brass was left red-faced on Tuesday morning when the party's flag hoisting on the occasion of its 137th Foundation Day did not quite go as planned. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi saw the Congress flag come fluttering down upon her as she pulled at the strings to unfurl it. The Congress officer bearer, standing next to Sonia, is heard saying, "pehli baar hua aise" (this is the first time this has happened). 

    The Congress live stream on Twitter showed the Congress chief then taking part in the rest of the function before acknowledging greetings from senior Congress leaders and then retreating into the AICC Headquarters. Moments later, another live stream props up on Facebook in which Sonia Gandhi is seen on the dais once more, and the Congress office-bearer is heard telling the party chief, "Abhi hum poora process dubaara karenge (we will do the entire process once again). 

    Yes, the entire function was repeated. The whole ceremony was redone from Vande Mataram to the Congress flag song to the National anthem. However, this time, the Congress cadre ensured that the party flag did not fall off. The two videos have gone viral, especially the flag drop one, on social media. Many claimed that the flag fail is almost a metaphor for the Congress party, while others said it showed the reality of the party's condition. At the same time, some social media users recalled Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flag fail at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on August 15, 2018.

    Also Read: Coronavirus: India approves two vaccines and anti-viral drug in one day

    Also Read: Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Must See

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen
    Video Icon
    India News

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative
    Video Icon
    World News

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo