    Ludhiana court blast: SFJ terrorist Multani arrested in Germany; planned more attacks in Punjab

    Jaswinder Singh Multani (45) is a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and is reportedly involved in separatist activities.

    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
    The German Police have arrested Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani, who’s allegedly linked to the Ludhiana court blast case, and for hatching a conspiracy to target locations in Delhi and Mumbai, people aware of the matter said on Monday. Jaswinder Singh Multani (45) is a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and is reportedly involved in separatist activities.

    According to a report on CNN-News18, Multani was purportedly planning to carry out another blast and other terrorist activities in poll-bound Punjab. He is a pro-Khalistan terrorist and was residing in Erfurt, Germany.  

    According to diplomats based in Bonn and New Delhi, Multani was picked up by the Federal Police from Erfurt in central Germany after the Narendra Modi-led government requested German authorities to arrest the pro-Khalistan radical who has links to Pakistani and has been involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border into Punjab.

    Multani recently showed up on security agencies’ radar for arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades and pistols from across the border with the help of Pakistan-based operatives, the official quoted above said.

    A bomb went off in the district courts complex in Ludhiana on December 23, killing one person and injuring six others, triggering a high alert in the state. The initial probe indicated that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits through local gangsters. The attackers wanted to plant the bomb on the ground floor to cause maximum damage to the building and kill as many people as possible, they added. The explosive apparently went off while it was being fixed.

    Founded in 2007, Sikhs for Justice is a primarily US-based organisation that has been demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “Khalistan". The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

