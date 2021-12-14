  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years

    The government is suggesting a tenure of not more than five years, making it more institutionalised and streamlined and democratised, Singh added.

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) bill to extend the tenure of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.  

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh moved the bill in the Upper House, saying it was necessary to curb corruption-based cases which have drastically gone down in the last seven years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre.

    The bill was passed in the Upper House by a voice vote as the entire Opposition had walked out of the House earlier seeking revocation of suspension of 12 suspended MPs. Lok Sabha had already cleared the bill on December 3, 2021.

    The 'Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021' seeks amendment in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The Bill also replaces the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 which was promulgated on November 14.

    The ordinance inserts the provision in the DSPE Act, "Provided that the period for which the Director holds the office on his initial appointment may, in the public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under sub-section (1) of section 4A and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be

    “Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," it stated.

    In simple words, the ordinance seeks to extend the tenure of the CBI chief to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

    In recent years, Singh said, the nation is faced with the triple menace of corruption, black money and international crime that is linked to drug trafficking, terrorism and criminal offences and all these are a threat to the security and financial structure of the country.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council-dnm

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council

    Kerala CM issues fresh guidelines as state reports first Omicron case-ycb

    Kerala CM issues fresh guidelines as state reports first Omicron case

    Karnataka Council polls: 6 Deve Gowda's family members enjoy political power, grandson Suraj latest entrant-dnm

    Karnataka Council polls: 6 Deve Gowda's family members enjoy political power, grandson Suraj latest entrant

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'-ycb

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'

    ED chargesheet on Sukesh Chandrasekhar Expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandes Nora Fatehi

    'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 BJP to set up aspiration box to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP to set up 'aspiration box' to solicit public input which can be included in manifesto

    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators-ayh

    Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony to be held in front of 6,00,000 spectators

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council-dnm

    Karnataka Council polls: BJP wins 12 seats, Cong 11; ruling party falls short of majority in Council

    Elon Musk announces SpaceX launching new program to use CO2 from atmosphere as rocket fuel gcw

    Elon Musk announces SpaceX launching new program to use CO2 from atmosphere as rocket fuel

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Karishma Tanna getting married to Varun Bangera next year? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon