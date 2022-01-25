  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani Hindu lawmaker bringing 170 pilgrims to India on PIA flight

    The three-day visit to religious sites in India is aimed at bringing the people of the two countries a bit closer. 

    Pakistani Hindu lawmaker bringing 170 pilgrims to India on PIA flight
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Aiming to encourage religious tourism between the neighbouring countries, a total of 170 Pakistani pilgrims will be flying to India on January 28 for the first time since the two countries got independence in 1947 on a special Pakistan International Airlines aircraft. 

    The three-day visit to religious sites in India is aimed at bringing the people of the two countries a bit closer. In the aftermath of the terrorist attack at the Pathankot Air Force station and on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama, relations between India and Pakistan have been strained. New Delhi has since insisted that talks and terror cannot go on simultaneously. 

    As many as 170 Pakistani pilgrims will arrive in New Delhi through a PIA flight on January 28. From New Delhi airport, these tourists will be taken to Khwaja Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi and Hazrat Moinuddin Christi's Dargah in Ajmer to offer prayers. 

    Simultaneously, a similar number of Hindu pilgrims from India will visit the samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj temple at Teri temple in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region to pay their respects on February 20 for a day. Last year, in November, 54 Indian pilgrims had visited the SPJM temple. 

    Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Vankwani claimed that the next plan was to continue bringing pilgrims of other holy sites almost on a monthly basis so that the people of two countries could come closer. He further added that year 2022 has been declared as the 'Year of Faith' in Pakistan. 

    Prior to this, the tourists from both countries used to visit each other's religious sites either on foot or by Samjhauta Express. Earlier this month, a group of 200 Indian pilgrims had visited Pakistan via the Wagah border, wherein the Pakistan Hindu Council patron-in-chief and lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani had welcomed them. The religious visit which commenced on January 1, culminated on January 4. 

    In 2020, a total of 91 Indian pilgrims in two groups had visited the revered sites in Pakistan. The first group went to the Shree Katas Raj temples -- also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples -- in Chakwal while the second group visited Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sukkur. 
     
    In 1974, India and Pakistan had inked an agreement regarding the visit of the pilgrims from both countries. As per the pact, the Waqf Property Board and the ministry of religious affairs arrange the arrival and departure of pilgrims.

    Also Read: Air India cabin crew raise objection to conduct pre-flight checks, including BMI

    Also Read: Explained: The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC dismisses plea questioning PM Modi's photo on COVID certificate, It is PM's message, not an ad-dnm

    Kerala HC dismisses plea questioning PM Modi’s photo on COVID vaccine certificate, ‘PM's message, not an ad’

    UP Election 2022: RPN Singh quits Congress ahead, likely to join BJP

    Massive setback for Congress, RPN Singh quits ahead of UP Election 2022

    In a first, Kerala HC holds late night hearing to stop ship from leaving Kochi-dnm

    In a first, Kerala HC holds late night hearing to stop ship from leaving Kochi

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA's son and 6 medical students killed-dnm

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA’s son and 6 medical students killed

    Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022 Date time where to watch expectations and more gcw

    Budget 2022: Date, time, where to watch, expectations and more

    Dhanush to Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda: Know 9 South stars' highest educational qualifications RCB

    Dhanush to Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda: Know 9 South stars' highest educational qualifications

    Curbs will be soon scrapped with the dip in the Covid cases, says Kejriwal - ADT

    Curbs will be soon scrapped with the dip in the Covid cases, says Kejriwal

    UK to remove all travel restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals from February 11

    UK to remove all travel restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals from February 11

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to hold ten meetings in each booth ahead of Assembly polls - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to hold ten meetings in each booth ahead of Assembly polls

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon