Pakistan invites India to SAARC summit, India denies receiving official invite

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi invited India to the SAARC summit after much delay. While addressing the press, Qureshi said, India could take part virtually if it doesn't wish to be present in person for the summit due to the Covid pandemic.



However, India clarified that they haven't received any official invitation yet. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) assembles Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The group performed the last summit in 2014 in Kathmandu, since then the biennial summit has not taken place.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent development hoped that Pakistan would be able to host the summit when the 'artificial obstacle' created in its way is removed.



Khan stressed that SAARC could aid and create a healthy atmosphere in building an economic exchange, which will improve the lifestyle of South Asians.



Khan also, "emphasized on strengthening cooperation on issues of common interest including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, energy integration, and health challenges," the Pakistan Foreign Office quoted Khan saying.



The SAARC summit was scheduled to happen in Islamabad between November 15-19, 2016. India said they cannot attain the summit due to "prevailing circumstances" between two nations after experiencing a terror attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri on September 18.



Along with India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Afghanistan also refused to participate in the summit and it got canceled.