    Pakistan's Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy

    Saudi citizens found it disrespectful of Qureshi's posture, sitting one leg crossed and the other pointing in the direction of Al-Malki

    Pakistan Foreign Minister faces backlash for objectionable posture at Saudi envoy - ADT
    Islamabad, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
    Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, was criticized by netizens for his pose upon receiving Nawaf bin Said al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad.

    Saudi citizens found it disrespectful of Qureshi's posture, sitting one leg crossed and the other pointing in the direction of Al-Malki. Following the Saudi Embassy in Pakistan, the ministers met to discuss current events in the region and "examine bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries."

    Netizens went crazy pointing to the impolite gesture on social media platforms by the minister. On December 30, Pakistan Foreign Secretary met with the Saudi ambassador, as an act of "damage" control, just after days when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was criticized by the netizens for his disgraceful posture while talking to the Saudi envoy.

    As per the Prime Minister's finance adviser, Pakistan received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia on December 4 as part of an economic help package.

    High inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a widening current account deficit, and a sinking currency have all posed rising economic crises for Pakistan. Following the central bank reports, Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves are $22,498 billion.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
