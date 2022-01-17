Padma Shri awardee, eminent social activist Shanti Devi dies in Odisha, PM Modi, CM Patnaik express grief

Tributes poured in from across the nation for Devi, who was among the foremost Gandhians of India, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Padma Shri awardee and noted social activist Shanti Devi died at her residence in Gunupur, in Rayagada district of Odisha, family members said on Monday. She was 88. She committed herself to the upliftment of tribal girls over six decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise stating, “Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers.”

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his grief at her death.

“Saddened to learn of the death of Padma Shri Award-winning social worker Shanti Devi. Her lifelong efforts to help the needy and tribal have always been inspiring. Her contribution to social work is invaluable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well,” Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

President Ram Nath Kovind recalled the “golden moment” he conferred Devi with India’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2021, writing, “Her legacy & noble service will be forever known as the ‘voice of the poor and underprivileged’.”

Born in Balasore district in 1934, Shanti Devi began social work at an early age and founded the Seva Samaj ashram at Gunupur in Odisha. She worked towards the education of tribal girls.