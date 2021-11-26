1 year of farmers’ protest: AIKS vows to continue stir till demands met as thousands mark protest anniversary

President of All India Kisan Sabha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, Ashok Dhawale, on Friday said that their protest will continue till demands are fulfilled by the Centre. The farmers mark one year of protest against the Centre`s three farm laws.

Hundreds of tractors bedecked with lights and posters rolled through the Singhu border protest site as loud Punjabi and Haryanvi songs filled the air on Friday to mark one year of the protest against the three farm laws that the government is set to formally withdraw, news agency PTI reported. A large number of farmers in tractors were also seen at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Security has been beefed up across Delhi’s borders in anticipation of protestors gathering in large numbers.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the agitation will be remembered for the farmers' unshakable 'satyagraha', the “martyrdom of 700 farmers” and the arrogance of the “ruthless” BJP government. "One year of farmers' movement. Will be known for the unshakable satyagraha of farmers, the martyrdom of 700 farmers, the arrogance of the ruthless BJP government and the atrocities on ‘annadatas’,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dhawale told ANI, “Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has organised protests in different states to mark the first anniversary of the farmers’ movement. The winter session of the Parliament will commence from November 29, the Centre should take actions on Minimum Support (MSP).”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday congratulated farmers on the success of their movement and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

On Friday, the Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price of crops. Replying to a discussion on a resolution tabled in the House to repeal the contentious farm laws, Kejriwal said in the Assembly, “The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy. We support the pending demands of farmers, we are with them.”