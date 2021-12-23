  • Facebook
    Omicron threat: Madhya Pradesh government re-imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

    MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, while addressing the public urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate measures to arrest the spread further.

    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 9:25 PM IST
    With rising concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday re-imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to stop the spread and a third wave. Madhya Pradesh so far hasn't reported any cases of the new 'Omicron' variant yet.

    MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, while addressing the public, said that the state had reported 30 fresh Covid cases after a long gap. “On Wednesday, the country logged 7495 cases. The alarming thing is that most cases are from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi,” said the CM, adding that this surge will be directly proportional to MP's Covid surge.

    Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday asked states and UTs to put in place the local containment measures by the district and local administration when either the test positivity increases beyond 10 per cent or occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40 per cent.

    The states and UTs have also been advised not to let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fight against Covid pandemic and to follow a five-fold strategy in view of the new variant Omicron.

