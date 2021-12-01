Omicron threat: India puts regular international flights resumption from December 15 on hold

In the wake of the emergence of the new omicron variant, India has delayed resumption of international flights.

Amid Omicron variant of coronavirus threat looming large, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India has delayed resumption of scheduled international flights. DGCA said government will announce new date based on Omicron situation. “Situation being watched closely in view of emergence of new COVID variant,” said DGCA in a statement.

“In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international will be notified soon, DGCA said in a statement.

According to reports, decision on the resumption of international flights will only likely be taken after the government finds it relatively safer to do so amid the prevailing pandemic situation.

India had last week announced a graded resumption of regular international flights from December 15, 2021, nearly 21 after being suspended on March 23, 2020. Air bubbles, that gave limited flights to some countries during Covid, were supposed to burst on December 14.

Modi was on Saturday briefed about the new ‘Omicron’ variant of the coronavirus, and the global trends on coronavirus cases and officials highlighted that countries across the world have experienced multiple Covid-19 surges since the onset of the pandemic, a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement had said.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the Prime Minister about the new variant of concern, ‘Omicron’, along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said, adding that its implications for India were also discussed.

Modi spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. Modi had highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified as ‘at risk’.

He also asked the officials to “review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence,” the statement said.