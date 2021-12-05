  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron in India: With 7 more cases found in Maharashtra, India's tally touches 12

    The World Health Organization has classified Omicron, discovered in South Africa on November 25, as a "variant of concern". The WHO has encouraged countries to prepare by speeding up vaccines and putting mitigation strategies to maintain essential health services.

    Omicron in India With 7 more cases found in Maharashtra India tally touches 12 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Seven persons - four foreign returnees and three of their close contacts - were discovered positive with the new Covid variant, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, bringing the nation's total number of such instances to 12.

    A 44-year-old lady from Lagos, Nigeria, who came to see her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad with her two kids on November 24, 2021, was determined to be infected with the novel form by the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Omicron infected the lady's 45-year-old brother, as well as his two-and-a-half-year-old and seven-year-old children. A 47-year-old guy from Pune also tested positive for the variant.

    With this, Maharashtra's Omicron tally has risen to eight, while India's has risen to twelve. On Sunday, Delhi announced its first incidence of the new coronavirus's Omicron strain. Satyendar Jain stated that a guy of Indian descent arrived in Delhi from Tanzania a few days ago and tested positive for Covid-19 with the Omicron strain. Previously, the new strain was discovered in Maharashtra's Dombivli, Gujarat, and two states in Karnataka.

    Also Read | India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi

    The World Health Organization has classified Omicron, discovered in South Africa on November 25, as a "variant of concern". The WHO has encouraged countries to prepare by speeding up vaccines and putting mitigation strategies to maintain essential health services. "Omicron contains an extraordinary number of spike mutations, some of which are alarming for their possible influence on the pandemic's course," stated the WHO in a statement.

    All travellers from 'at-risk' nations are thoroughly screened and tested at international airports across India. Under central standards, all travellers from such countries must undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival. To leave the airport, the individual's test result must be negative.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 8:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron in India ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants gcw

    Omicron in India: ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants

    Over 52 pc of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions protests winter Session gcw

    Over 52% of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions, protests during Parliament's Winter Session

    Karnataka 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69-dnm

    Karnataka: 59 students test positive in new COVID-19 cluster in Chikkamagaluru school, tally now 69

    Indian Navy squadron sunk Pakistan warships in 1971 war to get President standard gcw

    Indian Navy squadron, that sunk Pakistan warships in 1971 war, to get President's standard

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna

    Recent Stories

    Bride to be Katrina Kaif to Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut, more snapped in and around Mumbai (PICTURES) RCB

    Bride to be Katrina Kaif to Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut, more snapped in and around Mumbai (PICTURES)

    Amit Shah in Jaipur Useless corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan gcw

    Amit Shah in Jaipur: 'Useless, corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan'

    Omicron in India ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants gcw

    Omicron in India: ICMR study suggests Covishield booster dose to fight against emerging variants

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP MP Bhagwant Mann says Top leader offered money cabinet berth to join BJP gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 'Top leader offered money, cabinet berth to join BJP party': AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Virat Kohli and Co script top records on Day 3 (Check out)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon