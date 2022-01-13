Not running for any post; my fight is to give justice or punish drug mafia: Navjot Singh Sidhu

He claimed that the system has acted like a termite in the progress of Punjab and said there was urgent need for reforms.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he is not in contention for any post and his fight is to rid Punjab of the system that could not give "justice to our guru" or punish the big fishes involved in the drug trade needs to be demolished.

Sidhu in a tweet said, “A system which could not give justice to our Guru and could not punish the big fishes involved in drug trade needs to be demolished. I categorically state that I’m not running for any post and it’s either this system will stay or Navjot Singh Sidhu.”

He claimed that the system has acted like a termite in the progress of Punjab and said there was urgent need for reforms. “The fight is to change this system which has eroded Punjab like termites and is being run by Mafias in connivance of mischievous politicians. This system cries for a change and reforms as the glory of Punjab has been annihilated by the nexus of Few political leaders and Mafia,” he said.

Sidhu apparently was referring to the past cases of sacrilege which have hurt the sentiments of many in Punjab. His comments also come after Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was granted bail in a drugs case by a court recently.

Sidhu’s comment came two days after he said that the people of Punjab will elect their chief minister and not the Congress high command. Sidhu has been caught saying on camera in the past that the Congress party should have made him, not Charanjit Singh Channi, the CM of the state as a successor to Captain Amarinder Singh.

However, the remarks attract attention as chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been emphasising the efforts made by his state government in the past three months to address issues that affect the people of the state. The Congress, which is headed by Sidhu in the state, has ruled Punjab for five years.