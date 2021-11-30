  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers

    It was for the first time that the insurgent group in the northeast has attacked the family members of the forces.

    NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has begun probing the Manipur ambush case which took place earlier this month, after the Home Ministry gave a green signal. 

    In the ambush at Chandrachurpur district, 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Viplav Tripathi and his family members were killed with IEDs. Four other Quick Reaction Team members were also ambushed. 

    The Manipur Police has been informed about the development, a source said. 

    Now, the state police will have to submit all relevant documents and evidences to the NIA to conduct the investigation. 

    It was for the first time that the insurgent group in the northeast has attacked the family members of the forces. 

    Col Tripathi and his soldiers were not prepared to counter the insurgents when they were ambushed and following the gun-fighting. The PREPAK/PLA cadres had taken the responsibility of the attack. 

    The incident had taken place at Thinghat in Manipur at 1100 hours on November 13.

    The insurgents attacked on the day they observed as the PREPAK Remembrance Day.

    Known for his leadership abilities and skills, Col Tripathi, was returning to his base in Khuga Battalion HQs in Manipur from the forward post with his family with Quick Reaction Teams. 

    In a statement, the insurgent groups had said they were unaware that the Commanding Officer was travelling with his family. 

    Claiming the responsibility, they warned the armed personnel against bringing their family members to an area that has been declared as 'disturbed' by the Indian government.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate secret meeting between Param Bir, Sachin Waze-ycb

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze's statement-dnm

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

    Exclusive interview with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumick on Tripura local election win

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air-dnm

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency in India, FM Nirmala Sitharaman clears the air

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures) RCB

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)

    Mallika Dua father veterna journalist Vinod Dua shifted to ICU drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua 'extremely critical and fragile' says daughter Mallika

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Opposition leaders stage walkout as Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

    MSRTC protest Day 34 Over 73,000 staff still on strike only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads

    MSRTC protest Day 34: Over 73,000 staff still on strike, only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon