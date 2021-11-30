NIA begins investigating Manipur ambush case that that killed Assam Rifles CO, his family, 4 soldiers

It was for the first time that the insurgent group in the northeast has attacked the family members of the forces.

New Delhi: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has begun probing the Manipur ambush case which took place earlier this month, after the Home Ministry gave a green signal.

In the ambush at Chandrachurpur district, 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Viplav Tripathi and his family members were killed with IEDs. Four other Quick Reaction Team members were also ambushed.

The Manipur Police has been informed about the development, a source said.

Now, the state police will have to submit all relevant documents and evidences to the NIA to conduct the investigation.

Col Tripathi and his soldiers were not prepared to counter the insurgents when they were ambushed and following the gun-fighting. The PREPAK/PLA cadres had taken the responsibility of the attack.

The incident had taken place at Thinghat in Manipur at 1100 hours on November 13.

The insurgents attacked on the day they observed as the PREPAK Remembrance Day.

Known for his leadership abilities and skills, Col Tripathi, was returning to his base in Khuga Battalion HQs in Manipur from the forward post with his family with Quick Reaction Teams.

In a statement, the insurgent groups had said they were unaware that the Commanding Officer was travelling with his family.

Claiming the responsibility, they warned the armed personnel against bringing their family members to an area that has been declared as 'disturbed' by the Indian government.