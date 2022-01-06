NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on Friday in OBC, EWS quota case

NEET-PG Counselling for the 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 last year, but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

The Supreme Court reserved the order and will pronounce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case on Friday. The matter was heard by a special bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna.

The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the intent was to reach a quick decision in the mammoth hearing that stretched for a good part of the day. Acknowledging the plea by FORDA, he even expressed agreement to the fact that this is a time when the country needed its doctors.

The petition challenged the July 29 notification of the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.

Also read: Omicron surge: Centre urges 9 states, union territories to ramp up testing

NEET-PG Counselling for the 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 last year, but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

NEET-PG Counselling was delayed after a plea was filed in the apex court against the Centre’s decision to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota in the All India Quota. Resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country protested over a delay in the counselling session.