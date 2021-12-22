Mercury drops to 3.5 degrees as north Telangana shivers with cold wave gripping state

The minimum temperatures in various parts of the state plummeted by five to six degrees.

With the beginning of the astronomical winter calendar, cold wave conditions continue to prevail across Telangana with several locations witnessing minimum temperatures drop to single digits. The minimum temperatures in various parts of the State plummeted by five to six degrees.

While Rajendranagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius, Ginnedari of Komaram Bheem Asifabad shivered at 3.5 degree Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday. Three other locations – Sirpur (U), Bela, and Arli (T) – also recorded minimum temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperature was in single digit in 29 of the 33 districts during the last 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m. Tuesday while it was between 10 and 11.8 degrees in the remaining districts.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temperature at 8.4 degrees. Serlingampally recorded 8.8 while in Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru it was 9.1 degrees.

The minimum temperature on the outskirts of Hyderabad continues to be 4-5 degrees lower compared to the core city areas. Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for several districts.

Meanwhile, severe cold wave conditions are likely to grip parts of Odisha over the next two-three days as the mercury further dipped in the state on Tuesday with hilly Daringbadi recording a temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Bhubaneswar recorded the third lowest December temperature in the last 10 years at 10 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 notches below normal, it said. Bhawanipanta in Kalahandi district recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, which was 6.6 notches below normal. Nine places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and other districts saw the mercury diving by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.