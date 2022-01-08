  • Facebook
    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Following the EC announcement, the first phase will be held on February 27, and the second phase will be held on March 3

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manipur, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced the Manipur Legislative Assembly schedule which would be held in two phases for 60 seats. The voting will be held on February 27, 2022, and on March 3, 2022, and the results would be announced on March 10, 2022.


    Phase I polling: 
    Date of notification: February 1, 2022
    Date of nomination: February 8, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 09, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022
    Polling date: February 27, 2022

    Phase II polling: 
    Date of notification: February 4, 2022
    Date of nomination: February 11, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 14, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 16, 2022
    Polling date: March 3, 2022

    As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
