Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here
Following the EC announcement, the first phase will be held on February 27, and the second phase will be held on March 3
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced the Manipur Legislative Assembly schedule which would be held in two phases for 60 seats. The voting will be held on February 27, 2022, and on March 3, 2022, and the results would be announced on March 10, 2022.
Phase I polling:
Date of notification: February 1, 2022
Date of nomination: February 8, 2022
Scrutiny of nominations: February 09, 2022
Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022
Polling date: February 27, 2022
Phase II polling:
Date of notification: February 4, 2022
Date of nomination: February 11, 2022
Scrutiny of nominations: February 14, 2022
Withdrawal of candidature: February 16, 2022
Polling date: March 3, 2022
As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.