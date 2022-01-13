  • Facebook
    Mallikarjun Kharge who inaugurated padayatra tests COVID positive, Congress still adamant on Mekedatu rally

    After ex-Karnataka minister Revanna, Shivashankar Reddy and Veerappa Moily are down with Covid, former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge has tested Covid-19 positive. Interestingly, Kharge took the lead and inaugurated the Mekedatu padayatra along with other leaders on January 9.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Congress padayatra which is now being dubbed as Covid contributor by ruling Karnataka BJP has taken another hit as former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for Covid-19. Kharge was seen beating drums during the launch of padayatra.

    First it was ex-Minister HM Revanna who was down with Covid and later MLC CM Ibrahim also tested positive. Former CM and former Union minister, Veerappa Moily on Thursday tested Covid positive.

    Meanwhile, the Congress's rally has reached JDS leader Kumaraswamy's citadel Ramanagara and leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah remain adamant to carry on with padayatra despite issuing a show-cause notice.

    Karnataka High Court also took the government to task for allowing the padayatra in the first place and questioned its capability. The court also warned the government that if it fails to stop padayatra then it will have to intervene. Following the wrath from HC, the government asked the police to take action.

    Following the instruction from Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Ramanagar SP Girish met both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and warned them (Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) about preventive detention at various checkpoints and also served notices. 

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
