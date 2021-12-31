  • Facebook
    Maharashtra govt tightens COVID curbs amid cases surge, caps attendance at weddings, funerals, events

    Maharashtra govt tightens COVID curbs amid cases surge, caps attendance at weddings, funerals, events
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 9:51 AM IST
    The Maharashtra government announced fresh Covid-19 curbs as the state reported a massive spike of 5,368 daily cases and Omicron tally of 450. The new guidelines curbed the attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

    “The people of Maharashtra are threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant, and therefore it is imperative to take certain urgent measures to prevent and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” the Maharashtra government order read.

    “In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals,” the order read.

    “In case of any gathering or program, whether social, cultural, political or religious, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons,” the order further said.

    “In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973,” it added.

    "The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30 December 2021 and will remain in force till 24 Hrs of 7 January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order read.

    As per the new Covid-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7. The Mumbai Police has already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

