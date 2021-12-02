  • Facebook
    Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over extortion cases

    The Maharashtra government on November 13 had initiated the process to suspend former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and another police officer after they were named as accused in extortion cases.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 3:48 PM IST
    Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh has been suspended by the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government for “indiscipline and other irregularities” while being in office. According to sources in the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had signed the suspension file and the order was released today.

    In September, DGP Sanjay Pandey had sent a proposal to suspend Singh and other police officials named in alleged extortion cases, but the home department sought specific information about the role of each accused officer.

    In September, DGP Sanjay Pandey had sent a proposal to suspend Singh and other police officials named in alleged extortion cases, but the home department sought specific information about the role of each accused officer.

    The Maharashtra Home department had conducted a departmental inquiry against Param Bir Singh for administrative lapses. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had said Param Bir Singh would be suspended soon for his “indiscipline and other irregularities”.

    “We’re in the process of taking legal action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for his indiscipline and other irregularities. The process for his suspension is also underway,” Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse said.

    Earlier courts had issued warrants in cases of extortion registered at Goregaon in Mumbai and in neighbouring Thane against him. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner on March 17 after assistant police inspector Sachin Waze (now dismissed) was arrested in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai house, and subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

    Singh subsequently accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of asking police officials to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Deshmukh, who denied the allegation, stepped down as minister and is facing a CBI probe. Singh was then made the general commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled corruption allegations against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
