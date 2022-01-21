  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode for both Practical and Theory exams. The class 10 exams will be held from February 25 to March 14, 2022 and class 12 exams will be held from February 14 to March 3, 2022.
     

    Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on Friday announced the practical exam dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022. According to the local media reports, 10th, 12th practical exams will begin from February 14, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on March 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – mahahsscboard.in. 

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode for both Practical and Theory exams. The class 10 exams will be held from February 25 to March 14, 2022 and class 12 exams will be held from February 14 to March 3, 2022.

    Students are hereby informed that information has not been uploaded on the official website yet. It is as per local media, therefore, an eye should be kept on the official website and look for subsequent updates here.

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Practical, Theory exam dates

    ·         MSBSHSE SSC Practical exams - February 25 to March 14, 2022

    ·         Maharashtra HSC Practical exams - February 14 to March 3, 2022

    ·         Maharashtra 10th Theory exam dates - March 15 to April 4, 2022

    ·         MSBSHSE 12th Theory exam - March 4 to March 30, 2022

    As per data available, over 35 lakh students are expected to appear in MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Board Exams this year. The arrangements will have to be made by schools so as to hold these exams while following Covid-19 safety protocols. 

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 announcement for Practical papers has come at a time when the state government decided to reopen schools. Maharashtra government gave its nod to resume offline classes for everyone, Pre-primary to 12th from January 24, 2022.  

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It s going to be a Good Friday: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew-dnm

    ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23-dnm

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket

    With 71 per cent PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders Details inside gcw

    With 71%, PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew ease restrictions gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal sends proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

    Recent Stories

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know RCB

    Meat Loaf dies at 74: Here are 7 unknown facts about the rockstar fans should know

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP ally Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape declared fugitive gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

    It s going to be a Good Friday: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew-dnm

    ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    To reduce congestion flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag gcw

    To reduce congestion, flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon