Maharashtra board exams 2022: SSC, HSC 10th, 12th Practical exam dates announced

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode for both Practical and Theory exams. The class 10 exams will be held from February 25 to March 14, 2022 and class 12 exams will be held from February 14 to March 3, 2022.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on Friday announced the practical exam dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022. According to the local media reports, 10th, 12th practical exams will begin from February 14, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on March 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Students are hereby informed that information has not been uploaded on the official website yet. It is as per local media, therefore, an eye should be kept on the official website and look for subsequent updates here.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Practical, Theory exam dates

· MSBSHSE SSC Practical exams - February 25 to March 14, 2022

· Maharashtra HSC Practical exams - February 14 to March 3, 2022

· Maharashtra 10th Theory exam dates - March 15 to April 4, 2022

· MSBSHSE 12th Theory exam - March 4 to March 30, 2022

As per data available, over 35 lakh students are expected to appear in MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Board Exams this year. The arrangements will have to be made by schools so as to hold these exams while following Covid-19 safety protocols.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 announcement for Practical papers has come at a time when the state government decided to reopen schools. Maharashtra government gave its nod to resume offline classes for everyone, Pre-primary to 12th from January 24, 2022.