Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Political chaos after SIT revelation, Rahul Gandhi demands Ajay Mishra's resignation

The Opposition is attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since the SIT’s investigation regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident revealed saying that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy causing death”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be removed from his post over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said it is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise once again.

“Modi ji, it is time to apologise again. But first remove the accused's father from the minister's post. The truth is before you!,” Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtags ‘Lakhimpur’ and ‘murder’. He alleged that the minister tried to kill farmers and the prime minister knew as he was a member of his team.

“A minister has tried to kill farmers. The Prime Minister knows as he is in his team. We raised the issue, but we were not allowed a discussion on it even then. We were all silenced at the time after we wanted to discuss the issue,” he told reporters when asked about the matter.

“Everyone knows the truth and it is that 2-3 big industrialists are against farmers and Narendra Modi is in the front,” he claimed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which farmers were killed, said the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the 13 arrested accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish, to be charged with attempt to murder.

On 3 October, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Mishra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, had been arrested under murder charges. Those arrested in the case include Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi.