Kerala rains: Heavy rain causes water-logging in Thiruvananthapuram; IMD issues orange alert for six districts

With the northeast monsoon active over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert to six districts that are receiving heavy rainfall today. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till 16 November. The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five receiving moderate rainfall are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Incessant rains lashed Thiruvananthapuram and several parts of Kerala, causing water-logging in low-lying areas and minor landslides in high ranges. In its weather bulletin issued on Friday evening, the IMD has warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Kerala. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till November 16.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post said, “Heavy rains are expected in the southern districts of the state. Emergency relief camps will be set up in landslide/flood-prone areas. In the wake of orange and yellow alerts issued by IMD, caution is needed in hilly areas.”

The IMD categorises its alerts based on the rainfall activity expected in the region. There are three types of alerts which are issued by the weather department - red, orange and yellow. The red alert is issued when there is an expectation of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours. Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6cm to 20cm of rain. A yellow alert, meanwhile, means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11cm.

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till November 16, an IMD statement said. The IMD website said Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.