    Kartarpur Corridor all set to reopen from tomorrow ahead of Guru Purab

    The Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in November 2019, has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 2:01 PM IST
    The Centre on Tuesday announced to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. Confirming the news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that Modi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country.”

    The Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in November 2019, has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The decision comes two days after Punjab BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

    Even former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had tweeted today urging Prime Minister Modi to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion.

    The visa-free 4.7-km corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. According to sources, Covid-19 restrictions may be put in place, including social distancing, double vaccination, RT-PCR tests within 72 hours, and the numbers may be restricted.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
