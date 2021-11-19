Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru, other districts remain shut due to heavy and incessant rains

A circular, issued by the Department of Public Instruction, said, “The continuous rains at some of the districts is causing inconvenience to students in reaching the schools. Due to this, a holiday for schools can be declared. Further, the DCs can declare a holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities.”

Citing heavy and incessant rains across Karnataka, the District administrations declared one day holiday (Friday) for all schools and colleges and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath announced a holiday for all schools across Bengaluru, Karnataka State Education Department. Manjunath declared a holiday for children up to Class 10, as well as anganwadis.

“Due to continuous rains, kids and parents will find it tough to commute to schools. Hence, we have taken a decision to declare a holiday for all the schools in Bengaluru. Further, we will decide on other days after verifying the situation,” explained J Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban.

As per the circular, Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction R Vishal has authorised the district commissioners to take a call on declaring holiday for schools after assessing the situation of rains in their respective districts. “The decision has to be taken at the local level depending on the weather to ensure the safety of students. The holidays will have to be compensated later,” the circular said. The district authorities of Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramnagar, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar districts have also announced holidays for schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy downpour has issued orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats, and yellow alerts for some districts of coastal Karnataka and North-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Widespread rainfall is also expected in Karnataka over the next 4 days, said S Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru.

With a depression over north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in southern and coastal districts of Karnataka for next two days and heavy rains for another four days at isolated places.