  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka leaders fulfil promise: Stone plaque honouring late Major Akshay Girish Kumar restored

    Major Akshay lost his life defending the nation as his thighs were blown apart by a grenade shot from a terrorist’s under-barrel grenade launcher.

    Karnataka leaders fulfil promise: Stone plaque honouring late Major Akshay Girish Kumar restored-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Exactly a month ago, on January 8, the large stone plaque honouring one of India’s most brave sons, late Major Akshay Girish Kumar went missing from the road in Bengaluru where it was installed.

    The stone plaque was installed in 2018 at the road named after Major Akshay Girish who laid down his life, fighting terrorists in Nagrota, Jammu. The deceased soldier’s mother, Meghna Girish, in a tweet had pleaded with authorities to restore the plaque.

    Just hours after her complaint, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath assured her of timely action.

    On Monday, February 6, Meghna Girish took to Twitter to show her gratitude to the leaders for their timely interference and swift action in reinstalling the plaque. She wrote, “The road plaque in Akshay's honour has been re-installed today by @SRVishwanathBJP in presence of  Veterans & co- citizens. Grateful for shared concern & support. Thank you for immediate response & help Sirs @Rajeev_GoI @Captain_Mani72 @bbmpcommr @ACPYelahankablr #JaiHind.”

    The fateful night of November 29, 2016 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists dressed in police uniforms attacked the Army’s 166 Field Regiment artillery unit in Nagrota, almost two months after the Army’s surgical operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The unit is part of the 14 Corps.

    Major’s team, the 51 Engineers, was confronted with a hidden terrorist at close range. Despite being injured by many bullets, he continued to fire for several minutes until his thighs were blown apart by a grenade shot from a terrorist’s under-barrel grenade launcher. Major Akshay lost his life defending the nation.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 exclusive interview with Sunil Jakhar on Congress

    Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Indradhanush 4.0 for children, pregnant women-dnm

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Indradhanush 4.0 for children, pregnant women

    7 Army personnel trapped in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

    7 Army personnel trapped in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

    Hyundai Motors India clarifies; Kashmir post was from local Pakistani distributor, not company stand

    On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, JNU first woman Vice Chancellor, current VC of Savitribai Phule University-dnm

    JNU gets its first woman Vice Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Kejriwal s Hindu card promises international spiritual hub gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal's Hindu card, promises international spiritual hub

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

    football Marc Overmars quits Ajax ashamed of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Punjab Election 2022 exclusive interview with Sunil Jakhar on Congress

    Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

    Recent Videos

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram Singh strike sinks Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon