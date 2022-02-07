Karnataka leaders fulfil promise: Stone plaque honouring late Major Akshay Girish Kumar restored

Major Akshay lost his life defending the nation as his thighs were blown apart by a grenade shot from a terrorist’s under-barrel grenade launcher.

Exactly a month ago, on January 8, the large stone plaque honouring one of India’s most brave sons, late Major Akshay Girish Kumar went missing from the road in Bengaluru where it was installed.

The stone plaque was installed in 2018 at the road named after Major Akshay Girish who laid down his life, fighting terrorists in Nagrota, Jammu. The deceased soldier’s mother, Meghna Girish, in a tweet had pleaded with authorities to restore the plaque.

Just hours after her complaint, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath assured her of timely action.

On Monday, February 6, Meghna Girish took to Twitter to show her gratitude to the leaders for their timely interference and swift action in reinstalling the plaque. She wrote, “The road plaque in Akshay's honour has been re-installed today by @SRVishwanathBJP in presence of Veterans & co- citizens. Grateful for shared concern & support. Thank you for immediate response & help Sirs @Rajeev_GoI @Captain_Mani72 @bbmpcommr @ACPYelahankablr #JaiHind.”

The fateful night of November 29, 2016 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists dressed in police uniforms attacked the Army’s 166 Field Regiment artillery unit in Nagrota, almost two months after the Army’s surgical operation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The unit is part of the 14 Corps.

Major’s team, the 51 Engineers, was confronted with a hidden terrorist at close range. Despite being injured by many bullets, he continued to fire for several minutes until his thighs were blown apart by a grenade shot from a terrorist’s under-barrel grenade launcher. Major Akshay lost his life defending the nation.