Karnataka hijab controversy: High Court begins hearing

The issues surrounding the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students at the Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the Constitution, said Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta.

In a statement Thursday, the group said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative.”

“The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand,” it added.

