Karnataka hijab controversy: High Court begins hearing
Asianet Newsable

Karnataka hijab controversy: High Court begins hearing

Feb 10, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Karnataka hijab controversy: High Court hearing update dnm
Live Post

3:06 PM IST

Lawyers brief three-judge bench

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for petitioner-students from a Udupi college, arguing in court. While senior advocate Devadatt Kamat is appearing for Kundapur students.

Lawyers are briefing the three-judge bench.
 

2:59 PM IST

Karnataka High Court three-judge bench begins hearing

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by the Chief Justice of the state is hearing a case to decide if schools and colleges can order students to not wear the hijab in classrooms. The special bench will hear a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.
 

2:40 PM IST

Hijab row should be resolved within Constitution’s ambit: Udupi Muslim Okkuta

The issues surrounding the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students at the Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the Constitution, said Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta.

In a statement Thursday, the group said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative.”

“The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand,” it added.  
 

2:37 PM IST

Karnataka CM Bommai appeals to everyone to maintain peace

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves.”

2:15 PM IST

To decide on reopening high schools and colleges in meeting: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government will take a call on reopening high schools and colleges in the state, which were shut amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, in a meeting with officials of the state education and home departments on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

1:43 PM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayin slams Karnata hijab row, says attempts being made to inject communal venom into children's minds

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the row over Muslim girls' rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions and said attempts are being made to inject communal venom in the minds of children.

"Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom in the minds of the children. It is very dangerous," the Chief Minister told reporters
 

1:02 PM IST

Karnataka CM Bommai appeals to outsiders not to disturb peace

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai said. 

12:58 PM IST

Supreme Court declines list plea to transfer petitions from HC

The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. The apex court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the top court. 

12:57 AM IST

Karnataka hijab row: HC Bench to begin hearing pleas

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench to look into the hijab issue on Thursday. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the court order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row. 

3:06 PM IST:

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for petitioner-students from a Udupi college, arguing in court. While senior advocate Devadatt Kamat is appearing for Kundapur students.

Lawyers are briefing the three-judge bench.
 

2:59 PM IST:

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by the Chief Justice of the state is hearing a case to decide if schools and colleges can order students to not wear the hijab in classrooms. The special bench will hear a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.
 

2:40 PM IST:

The issues surrounding the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students at the Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the Constitution, said Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta.

In a statement Thursday, the group said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative.”

“The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand,” it added.  
 

2:37 PM IST:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves.”

2:15 PM IST:

The Karnataka government will take a call on reopening high schools and colleges in the state, which were shut amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, in a meeting with officials of the state education and home departments on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

1:44 PM IST:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the row over Muslim girls' rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions and said attempts are being made to inject communal venom in the minds of children.

"Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom in the minds of the children. It is very dangerous," the Chief Minister told reporters
 

1:02 PM IST:

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai said. 

12:59 PM IST:

The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. The apex court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the top court. 

2:18 PM IST:

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench to look into the hijab issue on Thursday. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the court order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row. 

The special bench constituted by Karnataka High Court will hear Thursday a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.

Top Stories
UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8% - ADT

RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

football After cat kicking video will France and West Ham defender Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022

After cat kicking video, will France's Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022?

Top Videos
Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

Trending News

UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally-dnm

UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

Lakhimpur Kheri violence union minister Ajay Mishra s son Ashish Mishra gets bail gcw

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra gets bail

COVID guidelines revised govt removes 7 day mandatory quarantine rule gcw

COVID guidelines revised, govt removes 7-day mandatory quarantine rule

Popular Categories

    Select Language

      © Copyright 2022 Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited | All Rights Reserved