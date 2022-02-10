Karnataka hijab controversy: High Court begins hearing

3:06 PM IST
Lawyers brief three-judge bench
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for petitioner-students from a Udupi college, arguing in court. While senior advocate Devadatt Kamat is appearing for Kundapur students.
Lawyers are briefing the three-judge bench.
2:59 PM IST
Karnataka High Court three-judge bench begins hearing
A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by the Chief Justice of the state is hearing a case to decide if schools and colleges can order students to not wear the hijab in classrooms. The special bench will hear a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.
2:40 PM IST
Hijab row should be resolved within Constitution’s ambit: Udupi Muslim Okkuta
The issues surrounding the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students at the Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the Constitution, said Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta.
In a statement Thursday, the group said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative.”
“The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand,” it added.
2:37 PM IST
Karnataka CM Bommai appeals to everyone to maintain peace
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves.”
2:15 PM IST
To decide on reopening high schools and colleges in meeting: CM Basavaraj Bommai
The Karnataka government will take a call on reopening high schools and colleges in the state, which were shut amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, in a meeting with officials of the state education and home departments on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
1:43 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayin slams Karnata hijab row, says attempts being made to inject communal venom into children's minds
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the row over Muslim girls' rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions and said attempts are being made to inject communal venom in the minds of children.
"Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom in the minds of the children. It is very dangerous," the Chief Minister told reporters
1:02 PM IST
Karnataka CM Bommai appeals to outsiders not to disturb peace
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai said.
12:58 PM IST
Supreme Court declines list plea to transfer petitions from HC
The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. The apex court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the top court.
12:57 AM IST
Karnataka hijab row: HC Bench to begin hearing pleas
The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench to look into the hijab issue on Thursday. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the court order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row.
3:06 PM IST:
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde appearing for petitioner-students from a Udupi college, arguing in court. While senior advocate Devadatt Kamat is appearing for Kundapur students.
Lawyers are briefing the three-judge bench.
2:59 PM IST:
A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by the Chief Justice of the state is hearing a case to decide if schools and colleges can order students to not wear the hijab in classrooms. The special bench will hear a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region.
2:40 PM IST:
The issues surrounding the denial of entry to hijab-wearing students at the Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the Constitution, said Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta.
In a statement Thursday, the group said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative.”
“The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand,” it added.
2:37 PM IST:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves.”
2:15 PM IST:
The Karnataka government will take a call on reopening high schools and colleges in the state, which were shut amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, in a meeting with officials of the state education and home departments on Thursday evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
1:44 PM IST:
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the row over Muslim girls' rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions and said attempts are being made to inject communal venom in the minds of children.
"Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom in the minds of the children. It is very dangerous," the Chief Minister told reporters
1:02 PM IST:
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquillity in school campuses and in the state. “I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered,” Bommai said.
12:59 PM IST:
The controversy over the hijab or headscarf worn by Muslim girls which escalated across India, has now reached the Supreme Court. The apex court on Thursday declined to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the top court.
2:18 PM IST:
The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench to look into the hijab issue on Thursday. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the court order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row.