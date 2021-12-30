  • Facebook
    Karnataka government to soon introduce law to 'free Hindu temples': CM Bommai

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his government will soon introduce a law to "free Hindu temples" from laws and rules that govern them.

    Karnataka government to soon introduce law to 'free Hindu temples': CM Bommai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 3:49 PM IST
    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government will bring a law to "free Hindu temples" from laws and rules that control them.

    While addressing the state, the CM said, "Our government will bring in a law to this effect before the budget session. We will free our temples from laws and conditions."

    The CM also said that after the anti-conversion bill becomes law, the government will form a special task force to implement it. He said, "By ensuring that the anti-conversion bill becomes an Act in the days to come, I will also constitute a special task force for its implementation."
     
    This records another major move by the Bommai-led BJP government in state post the controversial "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021," commonly known as the "anti-conversion bill," was recently passed in the legislative session in Belagavi. The bill is still pending on the table and has not been passed by the Legislative Council yet.

    CM Bommai further added that BJP was committed to the anti-conversion bill because his government was able to give momentum to the long-awaited bill in the state.

    Criticizing the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for his comments that Congress would repeal the proposed anti-conversion legislation immediately post coming to power, the CM said, "His (Siddaramaiah) dream will never come true and for this very reason you (Congress) will not come to power." 

    He also said, "The anti-conversion legislation that provides for protection of the right to freedom of religion will remain as long as the sun and moon are there."

    The government has decided to develop Anjanadri in Koppal district (which has been revered for years as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman) at an international level. He added, "After the Ram Mandir inauguration [in Ayodhya], we will get this development work also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will convert it into a holy site."

    CM Bommai swore that January would be a new dimension beginning for the administration. Also, a roadmap will be made for the 2023 Assembly elections in 2022, so that the government's report card can be presented to the people while seeking their support. Bommai said he would work to ensure that "the lotus blooms again in Vidhana Soudha in the 2023 Assembly polls" and would bring everyone together to achieve this goal. 

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 3:49 PM IST
