Karnataka Council polls: 6 Deve Gowda's family members enjoy political power, grandson Suraj latest entrant

The Karnataka Council polls paved the way for JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna to enter power circles as he won Council polls from Hassan seat. Suraj Revanna is son of HD former PWD minister Revanna and he will be the sixth member of the family enjoying power.

JDS ensured the dynasty politics survives in the party as former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna has won the Karnataka council election to Hassan seat. Suraj polled 2,281 votes to have an edge over his rivals from Congress and BJP.

Suraj is son of HD Kumaraswamy's brother and former PWD minister HD Revanna's son and will be the latest member from the family to enjoy political power. His grandfather HD Deve Gowda is a Rajya Sabha MP, his brother Prajwal Revanna is MP from Hassan, his uncle HD Kumaraswamy is MLA from Channapatna, his Aunt Anitha Kumaraswamy is MLA from Ramanagar and his father HD Revanna is MLA from Holenarsipura in Hassan.

Suraj's victory was already predicted as Hassan is the party's stronghold. He registered a winning margin of 1,533 votes over his close rival M Shankar who got 748 votes. Meanwhile JDS' stronghold Mandya has been breached for the second time as Congress candidate Dinesh Gooligowda has registered a win over JDS candidate Appaji Gowda in the Karnataka Council polls. In 2019, KC Narayan Gowda who quit JDS and joined BJP won from KR Pete segment and is a sports minister in Bommai's Cabinet now.

