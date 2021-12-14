  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Council polls: 6 Deve Gowda's family members enjoy political power, grandson Suraj latest entrant

    The Karnataka Council polls paved the way for JDS supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna to enter power circles as he won Council polls from Hassan seat. Suraj Revanna is son of HD former PWD minister Revanna and he will be the sixth member of the family enjoying power.
     

    Karnataka Council polls: 6 Deve Gowda's family members enjoy political power, grandson Suraj latest entrant-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    JDS ensured the dynasty politics survives in the party as former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna has won the Karnataka council election to Hassan seat. Suraj polled 2,281 votes to have an edge over his rivals from Congress and BJP.

    Suraj is son of HD Kumaraswamy's brother and former PWD minister HD Revanna's son and will be the latest member from the family to enjoy political power. His grandfather HD Deve Gowda is a Rajya Sabha MP, his brother Prajwal Revanna is MP from Hassan, his uncle HD Kumaraswamy is MLA from Channapatna, his Aunt Anitha Kumaraswamy is MLA from Ramanagar and his father HD Revanna is MLA from Holenarsipura in Hassan.

    Suraj's victory was already predicted as Hassan is the party's stronghold. He registered a winning margin of 1,533 votes over his close rival M Shankar who got 748 votes. Meanwhile JDS' stronghold Mandya has been breached for the second time as Congress candidate Dinesh Gooligowda has registered a win over JDS candidate Appaji Gowda in the Karnataka Council polls. In 2019, KC Narayan Gowda who quit JDS and joined BJP won from KR Pete segment and is a sports minister in Bommai's Cabinet now.
     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'-ycb

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'

    ED chargesheet on Sukesh Chandrasekhar Expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandes Nora Fatehi

    'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT says incident well planned, demands attempt to murder charges against 13 accused-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT says incident well planned, demands attempt to murder charges against 13 accused

    Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla-dnm

    Plan to launch Novavax COVID vaccine for children in 6 months: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi takes a swipe at Farooq Abdullah for his pro-Pakistan statements -dnm

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi takes a swipe at Farooq Abdullah for his pro-Pakistan statements

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Adelaide Test: Ben Stokes brushes aside injury fears with display of fitness in nets-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Ben Stokes brushes aside injury fears with display of fitness in nets

    Lanka Premier League presented by Sky247 rises through the ranks

    Lanka Premier League presented by Sky247 rises through the ranks

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'-ycb

    Activist Disha Ravi accuses Metro of hiding facts on cutting trees; officials term her claims 'false'

    Did you know Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe winning gown was designed by a Trans woman? Read details drb

    Did you know Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe winning gown was designed by a Trans woman? Read details

    ED chargesheet on Sukesh Chandrasekhar Expensive gifts for actors Jacqueline Fernandes Nora Fatehi

    'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

    Recent Videos

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 28): Hyderabad FC annihilates NorthEast United 5-1

    Video Icon
    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border

    Tension along Maharashtra-Karnataka border (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Video Icon