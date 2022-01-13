Karnataka: After causing health scare, Congress calls off Mekedatu padayatra

The Congress padayatra is said to have been called off following the Covid spike and intensifying public anger and might resume the rally once COVID situation eases. The Karnataka High Court on Thursday also issued a show-cause notice. The decision of calling off the rally will be made official in a joint press conference by both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

The Congress' Mekedatu rally has been called off after discussion among the leaders. Both LoP Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are likely to announce the decision in a joint press conference shortly. The leaders were instructed by central leaders as well to act wisely and not let the situation go out of hand.

The Congress has decided to resume its padayatra once the Covid situation eases. The party was being criticized by the Opposition as well as the public for taking out a padayatra during Covid spike. The Karnataka High Court also issued a show cause notice on Thursday regarding the same.

More details to follow.

