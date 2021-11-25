Karnataka: 66 fully vaccinated medical students test positive for Covid, classes suspended

After an event in college, out of 300 subjected to Covid-19 test, 66 students have been confirmed for novel coronavirus sending Karnataka's Dharwad district into a tizzy. The district administration was ordered to suspend all physical classes. Students have been quarantined in the college hostel and are being treated and monitored regularly.

The Karnataka state which managed the Covid situation reasonably well with only 254 cases and 3 deaths being reported on Wednesday got a shocker, with 66 students in the medical college campus having been tested positive for Covid-19. The incident happened at Dharwad and students are from SDM College.

The positive cases came to light after the college authorities decided to hold a screening of students recently. After the test results from 300 students came out, 66 have been tested positive. The college is yet to test another 100 students who now are asked to self-quarantine themselves and come for a test.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, Nitish Patil said that based on the orders, the positive students have been quarantined and also two hostels have been sealed. The treatment and food will be provided and their health will be monitored regularly. Apart from positive students, other students who are yet to be tested will be quarantined.

The district administration also had traced the primary as well as secondary contacts and subjected them to tests. Interestingly all the students have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccination.

Earlier in September, 60 students of Sri Chaitanya Residential School in Bengaluru's Anekal Taluk tested positive. The incident came to light when a student complained about vomiting and tiredness. A Test confirmed he was Covid positive. Out of 60, only 2 were symptomatic and the rest were asymptomatic. The classes were suspended and few students were sent home and to the hospital and few were kept at the campus hostel. Weeks after the test to ensure the students had been tested negative, the students were allowed back into the campus.