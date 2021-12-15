  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight

    Police sources identified the terrorist as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian. Sources said Dar was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and had joined militant ranks four years ago in 2017.
     

    Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces eliminate one Hizbul terrorist in Pulwama gunfight-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was neutralised in an overnight gunfight in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday when an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces. On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a joint team of J-K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Usgampathri village in Pulwama’s Rajpora after inputs about the presence of militants there.

    The police said a terrorist was killed in the gunfight. “PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J-K Police.

    Police sources identified the terrorist as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian. Sources said Dar was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and had joined militant ranks four years ago in 2017.

    Earlier, reports said that a joint team of police and Army launched a nocturnal cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

    The encounter in Pulwama comes hours after the security forces killed a top terrorist of the Lashkar e Taiba in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

    According to security officials, the Pakistani terrorist was first detected in August this year. Agency reports citing police officials said that the terrorist was a part of Pakistan's plot to revive terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

    "This is the eighth terrorist to be eliminated this year. Recently, Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide, was also eliminated on the LoC in the Rajouri sector," a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Centre said that the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has shown a significant decline since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The security forces have stepped up vigil against terror elements in the Valley in light of the civilian killings and more recently, in light of the attack on the Jammu Kashmir Police Force convoy, which killed three police personnel on Monday.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody-dnm

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nation in mega naval wargames

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nations in mega naval wargames

    Jammu and kashmir Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch gcw

    J&K: Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch

    Omicron in India Govt says prior booking of RT-PCR test is must for those arriving from at risk countries gcw

    Omicron in India: Govt says prior booking of RT-PCR test is must for those arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years

    Recent Stories

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody-dnm

    Gangster Suresh Pujari deported to India from Philippines; Mumbai crime branch to take custody

    Radhe Shyam song Sanchari teaser Prabhas offers some major travel goals watch drb

    Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nation in mega naval wargames

    Exercise Milan 2022: India to host 46 nations in mega naval wargames

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to open proceeding against arch-rival Pakistan on March 6-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to open proceeding against arch-rival Pakistan on March 6

    Nick Jonas will return to The Voice Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him Here is what we know drb

    Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon
    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon